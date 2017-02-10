Statement of Belarus Prosecution contradicts to Lukashenko’s announcement – Lapshin was never internationally wanted

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The fact that blogger, citizen of Russia and Israel Alexander Lapshin arrested in Belarus and extradited to Azerbaijan, has never been in the list of Interpol’s wanted people has become the focus of international media.

ARMENPRESS reports the article published by EurAsiadaily headlined “Lukashenko told a lie, blogger Lapshin was not wanted by Interpol”, citing the statement of the Police of Armenia, notes that “The announcement of the president of Belarus was a regular disinformation. Let us remind, in a press conference on February 3 Lukashenko had announced that Azerbaijan had not requested them to hand over Lapshin, but it had requested Interpol. Based on Interpol’s decision we have arrested him (Lapshin) and will hand over to Azerbaijan according to standard procedure”, the Belarusian leader had said.

And now the February 3 announcement of Lukashenko contradicts to not only the exposure of Interpol, but the Prosecution of his own country. According to “Ria Novosti” the representative of the Prosecutor General of Belarus has announced that “Alexander Lapshin arrested in Belarus and extradited to Azerbaijan has not been internationally wanted. He was wanted based on inter-state agreement between CIS member states”.

Belarus police arrested Alexander Lapshin on December 15, 2016 in Minsk. Lapshin, a Russian and Israeli citizen, resides in Moscow and writes for the famous Russian Travel Blog. He is wanted by Azerbaijan for visiting Nagorno Karabakh in 2011, 2012 and 2016, and criticizing Azerbaijan’s policy in his blog.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus on February 7. On the same day he was extradited to Azerbaijan.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.