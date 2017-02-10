Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 February

Latvia attaches importance to NK conflict settlement based on international law


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Latvia attaches importance to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in accordance with international law, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs told the Azerbaijani APA news agency, reports “Armenpress”.

“Latvia attaches importance to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the principles of international law”, the Latvian FM said.

FM Rinkēvičs will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan February 11-14. 



