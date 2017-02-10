Latvia attaches importance to NK conflict settlement based on international law

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Latvia attaches importance to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in accordance with international law, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs told the Azerbaijani APA news agency, reports “Armenpress”.

FM Rinkēvičs will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan February 11-14.