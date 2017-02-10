Israel’s diplomatic representatives meet blogger Lapshin in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of Israel’s Embassy in Azerbaijan met Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin who is extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan, Haqqin.az reported.

Head of press service of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office Eldar Sultanov said the meeting was held in accordance with the norms of international law, based on the request letter sent from the Israeli Embassy to the Azerbaijani MFA.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

A news correspondent reported from the airport that Lapshin is in a serious mental condition and he didn’t respond to the questions of journalists.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.

The Russian foreign ministry said it is inadmissible to extradite Russian citizens to third countries.