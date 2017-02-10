Armenia’s Minister receives EAEU Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan held a meeting with EAEU Member of the Board – Minister in charge of Energy and Infrastructure Adamkul Zhunusov, press service of the Ministry told “Armenpress”.

Adamkul Zhunusov arrived in Armenia to take part in the 6th consultation of the heads of authorized bodies in the transportation sector of the EAEU member states.

On February 10 the expert group has already held a consultation which was followed by the preparation works of the documents of the 6th consultation.