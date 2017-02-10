Monte Melkonyan military-training college to launch next academic year in Dilijan

DILIJAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry’s Monte Melkonyan military-training college will operate in Dilijan from September 1, 2017, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said during a meeting with community leaders in Tavush province.

“The SRC school, which was transferred to the state property management department, is now being transferred to the defense ministry upon my request, with the purpose of moving the Monte Melkonyan military-training college there. I am sure, on September 1 the best and competitive high school in Armenia for future officers will be opened in Dilijan city, Tavush”, the minister said.

According to the minister, the best conditions will be created in the school for people who chose military education.

“Our goal is to make this school attractive for all students. The best conditions will exist here, in both training and everyday terms. All of this will be entirely free of charge, and it will be a great impulse for people desiring to receive education here, from both this and neighboring provinces”, he said.