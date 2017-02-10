Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations holds meeting with German Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan on February 10 held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Matthias Kiesler, press service of the Ministry told “Armenpress”.

The meeting aimed at deepening the Armenian-German mutual cooperation in the emergency situations field, as well as creating a new platform for regional cooperation in this field.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Minister Tonoyan said Germany was among the first ones that showed assistance to Armenia in the establishment of the emergency situations sector. This assistance resulted in the active cooperation between the two countries in this field. The result of this is the recent memorandum signed between the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Federal Bureau of Technical Assistance of the German Ministry of Interior Affairs. The Minister emphasized that the emergency situations field has an humanitarian nature, thus it enables to utilize the entire potential of regional cooperation.

“The regional political map is not recognized for crisis and disasters, resistance to disasters and crisis, their quick response and elimination of consequences do not recognize boundaries, thus, the launch of regional cooperation in this field under major international structures is imperative of time”, Minister Tonoyan said.

The sides also discussed all possible mechanisms and programs for exchange of experience. The German Ambassador attached importance to the assistance to Germany on exchanging the experience of the National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

At the end of the meeting the sides agreed to deepen the existing cooperation and to expand the geographical borders of mutual cooperation.