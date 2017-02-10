Government discusses investment programs from Syunik, Lori provinces

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. A regular consultation chaired by Prime Minister Karapetyan was held in the Government, where the investment program packages presented from the provinces of Syunik and Lori were discussed, the Govenrment’s press service told ARMENPRESS.

Programs from Syunik were related to forming a supply base of agricultural equipment, establishing refrigerating facilities, processing of organic agricultural products and others.

From Lori, programs related to bread production, creation of farming businesses, paper bag production and agricultural product processing were presented.

The Prime Minister said stakeholder ministries should actively cooperate with businesses of provinces, in order to have calculated and evaluated programs for discussion.

“We will approve reasonable, job creating programs and good ideas”, the PM said.