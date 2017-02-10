Armenia’s U16 team to take part in UEFA development tournament
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian U16 football team will take part in the UEFA development tournament.
The tournament will be held in Malta February 13-19, where the teams of Armenia, Malta, Andorra and Gibraltar will compete. The Armenian team will play against Malta on February 15, with Gibraltar on February 17 and with Andorra on February 19.
The Armenian U16 team will hold a training camp in the Armenian Football Federation’s facility February 11-13.
