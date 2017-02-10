New Alex Textile plant to create over 350 jobs, minister visits production unit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Suren Karayan, minister of economic development and investments, visited on February 10 the newly founded Alex Textile plant, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The minister toured the facility and was briefed on the production process, processing of materials, sewing, adding details, printing etc.

Minister Karayan said: “Recently we presented the 2017 investment structure, which also included the light industry sphere. The newly opening plant is from that list”.

Monitoring will be carried out for all investment programs, in order to be aware of the issues, process etc.

Director of the company Marat Movsisyan said they plan to create over 350 jobs. A test production was launched until the official opening. The company already has orders, for example from the Russian “Children’s World” chain.