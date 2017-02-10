Ambassador says Armenia can be platform for development of Switzerland-Iran economic ties

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia can be a platform for the development of economic relations between Switzerland and Iran, Ambassador of Switzerland to Armenia Lukas Gasser said, reports “Armenpress”.

“For that Armenia as well must multiply the volumes in the economic relations with Iran. Here, of course, the Swiss private companies must choose whether they will want to carry out an activity in Iran, or with Iran through Armenia. Armenia is an interesting country being Iran’s direct neighbor, with which it has normal relations”, the Swiss Ambassador said.

He stated that after the previous conflicts the atmosphere over Iran is gradually improving which results in intensification of economic relations, and Switzerland had quite intense relationship with Iran in the last two-three decades.

“Switzerland has always participated in the UN-defined events at the global level, but in line with this, we already have developing relations with Iran and tend to continue them. I want also to state that Switzerland presents the US interests through its diplomatic mission in Iran”, Lukas Gasser said.