Armenia and Iran are connected with numerous ties – Nalbandian’s message to Iran’s FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministers of Armenia and Iran Edward Nalbandian and Mohammad Javad Zarif exchanged telegrams on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Iran, the foreign ministry of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

Nalbandian said in his telegram that Armenia and Iran are linked with numerous ties and that first of all it’s the relations dating back to thousands of years, deep respect between the two peoples, caring of each other’s culture and friendly cooperation based on rich foundation. The Armenian minister stressed that all grounds exist to confidently say that the cooperation between the two friendly countries will deepen and strengthen even more due to joint efforts, for the benefit of the prosperity of the two neighboring peoples.

Nalbandian appreciates Mohammad Javad Zarif ‘s personal contribution in the development of relations between the two countries, and congratulated the Iranian minister on the occasion of this important event and wished new successes and achievements.

In his telegram, minister Zarif was pleased to note that the relations between the two countries have developed in all sectors of mutual interest during these years due to the will and administration of the heads of states. The Iranian foreign minister added that it is beyond doubt that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Armenia on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties is another step aimed at strengthening and advancing the bilateral relations.

Iran’s foreign minister congratulated Nalbandian, the Armenian Government and the Armenian people on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties and wished strong health and success to the Armenian foreign minister and happiness and prosperity to the Armenian people.