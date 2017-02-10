No alternative to peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict – Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. There is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin said in an interview with TASS, reports “Armenpress”.

“In general, Russia supports the issue that stability returns to the South Caucasus. We don’t see an alternative to the peaceful settlement”, the Ambassador said.

He recalled that the situation after the April four-day war in the line of contact was stabilized after Russia’s direct interference, as well as the respective steps by the Co-Chairing countries. Summits were held in Vienna in May, 2016, as well as in St. Petersburg in June, 2016.

“Unfortunately, as of now, the agreements reached under the international mediation, including also the installation of investigative mechanisms and expansion of the OSCE observation mission in the conflict zone have not been implemented yet. Moreover, a clash was registered in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on December 29, 2016. Armenian soldiers were killed, as well as an Azerbaijani soldier was killed in Armenia’s territory. We will continue taking steps with our partners towards making closer the stances”, the Russian Ambassador said.

Commenting on the Armenian-Russian military-technical cooperation, he said it bears a complex nature and develops in the context of allied relations of the two countries.

Military operations were launched between the Defense Army of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic and the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the entire length of the line of contact overnight April 1-2, 2016. More heated clashes were registered in the southern and north-eastern directions of the frontline. On December 29, 2016 Azerbaijan launched a sabotage infiltration attempt on the border with Armenia. However, the Armenian Armed Forces have neutralized the Azerbaijan attacks. Azerbaijani forces were pushed back, suffering losses.







