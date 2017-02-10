Belarus contradicts allied relations with Armenia & Russia, says ruling party’s faction chief

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The extradition of Alexander Lapshin by Belarus to Azerbaijan contradicts the allied relations with Armenia and Russia within the framework of CSTO, head of the ruling party’s faction (RPA) Vahram Baghdasaryan told a briefing in the Parliament.

“The extradition of Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan is a petty move by the Belarus President as a compensation for receiving the highest order of Azerbaijan from Ilham Aliyev. However this step contradicts the allied relations with Russia and Armenia within the framework of CSTO”, Baghdasaryan said.

According to him, by extraditing Lapshin, the President of Belarus tried to catch two birds with one hand. “This way initially he tried to solve the problems with Russia in the energy sector. When it failed, he compensated for the order which he had recently received from the President of Azerbaijan by extraditing Lapshin”, Baghdasaryan said.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service, Ria Novosti reported.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

A news correspondent reported from the airport that Lapshin is in a serious mental condition and he didn’t respond to the questions of journalists.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.

The Russian foreign ministry said it is inadmissible to extradite Russian citizens to third countries.