Light snow expected in Armenia February 11-15


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Light snow is expected February 11-15 with interruptions from time to time in significant parts of Armenia’s provinces, in separate areas foggy conditions are forecasted, the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

Wind speed – 3-8 m/s north-east. Temperature will remain unchanged.

 



