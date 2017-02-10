Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway opened
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies told “Armenpress”, on February 10, as of 14:30, snowfalls hit the highways of Ashotsk, Stepanavan, Tumanyan, Noyemberyan and Tavush province.
Berd-Chambarak highway was opened as a result of large-scale clearing operations.
The Vardenyats Pass is partly covered with clear ice.
Clearing operations are underway.
All roads are open in Armenia.
- 15:13 Belarus contradicts allied relations with Armenia & Russia, says ruling party’s faction chief
- 14:50 Light snow expected in Armenia February 11-15
- 14:45 Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway opened
- 14:39 Gagik Tsarukyan elected President of Prosperous Armenia Party
- 14:28 Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul’s Patriarchal election delayed till Constitutional referendum takes place
- 14:27 Information on Armenia mainly politicized for Diaspora tourists
- 14:21 Turkey’s PM meets CIA Director Mike Pompeo
- 14:14 Azerbaijani soldier killed in avalanche
- 14:10 Oprah makes $60mln by flipping Klimt painting
- 13:38 European Ombudsman Institute expresses deep concern over arrest & extradition of Lapshin
- 13:24 Armenia is a country with investment potential for Swiss companies – says Ambassador
- 13:07 George and Amal Clooney 'expecting twins'
- 13:04 ARF faction Head says Lapshin extradition is a criminal deal
- 12:49 “Armenian Revival” party considers electoral alliances as ineffective
- 12:42 Switzerland sees settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively by peaceful means – Ambassador
- 12:40 Azerbaijani claim on eliminating NKR military transport vehicle is disinformation, says NKR defense ministry
- 12:20 Construction of bridges on Ararat-Aragatsotn linking road to be completed by yearend
- 12:16 Ban Ki-moon to lecture at Harvard University
- 12:02 Armenia’s Minister V. Martirosyan meets Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Transport and Roads
- 11:47 Football legend Diego Maradona appointed as FIFA ambassador
- 11:41 Turkey’s PM holds phone conversation with US Vice President
- 11:36 Over 120 million USD investment to be made in Armenia’s agriculture sector
- 11:28 State bonds worth over AMD 5 billion presented in redemption auction
- 11:26 UN Chief António Guterres to visit Turkey
- 11:14 Armenia bans poultry imports from Poland amid bird flu reports
- 10:51 US President Trump’s “border wall” to cost $21.6 billion
- 10:47 Rostelecom founds color TV inventor Hovhannes Adamian Hall in YSU
- 10:38 Russia, Georgia not to reach visa-free regime without diplomatic relations – FM Lavrov
- 10:28 AMD 4 billion worth bonds distributed
- 10:17 Armenia to take part in non-deal financial roadshows this year
- 10:16 UN Secretary-General to visit Middle Eastern countries
- 10:09 Trump agrees to honor one-China policy in call to Xi Jinping
- 10:04 US Senators urge Trump to run tough policy on Russia
- 09:58 US appeals court upholds suspension of Trump “travel ban”
- 09:43 Several highways closed, difficult to pass in Armenia
