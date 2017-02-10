Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway opened

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies told “Armenpress”, on February 10, as of 14:30, snowfalls hit the highways of Ashotsk, Stepanavan, Tumanyan, Noyemberyan and Tavush province.

Berd-Chambarak highway was opened as a result of large-scale clearing operations.

The Vardenyats Pass is partly covered with clear ice.

Clearing operations are underway.

All roads are open in Armenia.