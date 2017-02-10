Gagik Tsarukyan elected President of Prosperous Armenia Party

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Gagik Tsarukyan was the only candidate running for the election of the President of the Prosperous Armenia Party which was included in the agenda of the PAP 9th congress, reports “Armenpress”.

Tsarukyan was elected as party President with a unanimous vote of the party members.

“I am excited for the trust. Gagik Tsarukyan is taking steps neither for the post nor the position. That’s why God has opened the doors before him”, he said, adding that it is necessary to step by step achieve the country’s development.