Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul’s Patriarchal election delayed till Constitutional referendum takes place

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul won’t submit an application to the Istanbul Governorate regarding the election of a new Patriarch, Patriarchal Vicar Archbishop Aram Ateshyan told Agos in Istanbul.

He mentioned that the Patriarchal election issue was discussed during the meeting of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bedros Shirinoghlu, chairman of the board of trustees of the Holy Savior Armenian hospital of Istanbul. “Since the President of the country is aware of the issue, we won’t apply to the Governorate”, Ateshyan said.

Agos reported the Patriarchal election is being postponed again. The issue will be put forward after the Constitutional referendum in Turkey.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting on January 18 in the Presidential Palace with Bedros Shirinoghlu, President of the union of Armenian community foundations and the Board of Trustees of the Holy Savior hospital, Istanbul’s Zhamanak newspaper reported.

The meeting proceeded without reporters and lasted approximately an hour. Shirinoghlu told a few details of the meeting to the Zhamanak newspaper.

According to him, among other issues, the meeting also included the issue of holding elections of the Patriarch and in the community institutions.

“Erdogan said he is aware of expectations in this matter. According to him, the delay has two main reasons. First, the existing disagreements inside the Armenian community. Second, the overload of authorities. Erdogan said state structures continue to deal with the possibilities of solving the issues of Turkey’s Armenian community. The issues of the Patriarch’s election, as well as the community election will be solved after the forthcoming referendum”, Zhamanak reported.