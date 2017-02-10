Information on Armenia mainly politicized for Diaspora tourists

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Spreading attractive information on Armenia in all platforms of Diaspora is going to be one of the major directions of the 2017 strategy of the State Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, the Committee Chair Zarmine Zeytuntsyan said at the round-table discussion entitled “Tourism in Armenia and Karabakh: Diaspora-Armenians in tourism field”.

She said the information on Armenia in the Diaspora is a lot more politicized. “The majority of tourists visiting Armenia are from Diaspora. They are mainly coming to get acquainted with their roots, history”, Zarmine Zeytuntsyan said, adding that the tourists from Diaspora are firstly surprised while visiting Armenia.

Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan said the Armenian culture, cuisine and traditions are attractive. “It is possible to make any festival event as tradition in all provinces of Armenia”, the Minister said, stating that works need to be done and all problems must be settled through a daily practical work.