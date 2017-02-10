Turkey’s PM meets CIA Director Mike Pompeo

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim had a meeting with Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Mike Pompeo, Hurriyet reported.

The Turkish PM emphasized the need to intensify cooperation with the US on fight against the Gulenists, as well as talked about Turkey’s expectations from the US administration.

Yildirim raised the issue of extradition of US-based Muslim Cleric Fethullah Gulen to Turkey, as well as the fight against the Gulenist organizations operating in US.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo arrived in Turkey on February 9.

He held meetings with the Turkish high-ranking officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.