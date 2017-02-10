Azerbaijani soldier killed in avalanche
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Azerbaijan announced an avalanche has killed one of its soldiers, APA reports.
Currently the Azerbaijani defense ministry is taking measures to recover the body of the killed soldier from underneath the snow layers.
