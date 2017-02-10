Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 February

Oprah makes $60mln by flipping Klimt painting


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Oprah Winfrey, America’s most famous TV host has pulled one of the biggest private arts deals, Fox News reports.

The talk show legend sold a painting by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt for $150 million to an unnamed Chinese buyer according to Bloomberg.

Already one of the world's richest people with a net worth of $2.9 billion, Winfrey originally purchased the "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer" for $87.9 million at a Christie's auction in 2006.

Klimt created the painting in 1912 and it depicts the wife of an art patron and industrialist in Vienna.

 



