Armenia is a country with investment potential for Swiss companies – says Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Switzerland remains in the list of top 20 countries making the highest investment in Armenia.

According to the official statistics of 2015, Switzerland carried out 90 million USD investment in Armenia.

Ambassador of Switzerland to Armenia Lukas Gasser told a press conference on February 10 that the figures can change every year.

“2016 was a very meaningful year in terms of intensification of serious economic, cultural ties, facilitation of visa-regime. The recent meeting with the Prime Minister was a good opportunity to discuss the current situation of the Armenian-Swiss ties, the economic cooperation, investments”, the Ambassador said.

He stated that sectors such as watchmaking, pharmacy, IT, mining are the fields for Switzerland to make potential investments in Armenia. “We are deepening the ties between our financial sectors. Armenia has tomato, honey, apricot, trout which are needed in the Swiss supermarkets, and we must work on this path”, he said.

Lukas Gasser said although Armenia is a country with investment potential for the Swiss companies, it faces a problem of properly presenting its potential in the international market.

“Switzerland had a stability for a long period of time, that’s why it is a good economic partner. I can say that Armenia during the 25 years of its independence has reached a reasonable stability level, but here the problem is to show this, to work towards making it more visible and recognizable for the investors”, the Swiss Ambassador said.