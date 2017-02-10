“Armenian Revival” party considers electoral alliances as ineffective

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The “Armenian Revival” party has not changed its stance on the format of participation in the upcoming parliamentary election, “Rule of Law” faction Secretary Mher Shahgeldyan told reporters at a briefing, reports “Armenpress”.

He said they will take part in the election alone and with their own lists.

“The history of the newly independent Armenia shows that the electoral alliances are not effective and they are being collapsed after the elections since they mainly do not have an ideological base. That’s why we don’t consider it appropriate to take part in the election with an alliance”, he said.

As for the chances of the Armenian Revival party in the election, Shahgeldyan said people must decide which political force or alliance they will vote for, however, he added that their chances are high. “We are taking part in the elections with a great confidence since I believe that we have our supporters. The recent elections of local self-government bodies prove this, since we were the second party based on these election results, as a result we have increased the number of community leaders who are members of our party”, Shahgeldyan said.

Armenia’s Parliamentary election will be held on April 2, 2017. The parties or party alliances must submit their documents for nomination to the Central Electoral Commission until February 16. The election campaign will launch on March 5.