Azerbaijani claim on eliminating NKR military transport vehicle is disinformation, says NKR defense ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of defense of Nagorno Karabakh Republic has denied the Azerbaijani reports which claimed Azerbaijani forces eliminated a military transport vehicle and its crew of Nagorno Karabakh in the evening of February 9.

The NKR defense ministry released a statement, saying : “Today the defense ministry of Azerbaijan reported another disinformation, claiming a transportation vehicle, with its crew, belonging to the Nagorno Karabakh Armed Forces has been eliminated.

The ministry of defense of Nagorno Karabakh announces the mentioned report is false. Moreover, most likely the Azerbaijani Armed Forces suffered another loss as result of non-statutory interrelations within their own troops, and by spreading such reports the Azerbaijani propaganda tries to place the blame on the Nagorno Karabakh side”.