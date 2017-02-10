Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 February

Ban Ki-moon to lecture at Harvard University


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon intends to lecture at the US Harvard University, his assistant told reporters.

“Ban Ki-moon received an offer to become a Professor at Harvard University. The former UN Secretary General has a positive attitude towards it”, his assistant said.

Ban Ki-moon is a South Korean diplomat who was the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 2007 to December 2016.

 



