Armenia’s Minister V. Martirosyan meets Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Transport and Roads

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan met Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Transport and Roads Zhamshitbek Kalilov, press service of the Ministry told “Armenpress”.

Kalilov arrived in Armenia to take part in the 6th consultation of the heads of authorized bodies in the transportation sector of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Tsaghkadzor on February 10-11.

During the two-day consultation, the main directions of coordinated transportation policy, their implementation stages, as well as a number of issues related to “Road maps”, air transportation, cabotage transportation will be discussed.

Minister Vahan Martirosyan will deliver a speech at the consultation.