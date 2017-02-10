Football legend Diego Maradona appointed as FIFA ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has been appointed FIFA ambassador.

"Now it's official," Maradona said on his FB account. "Finally I can fulfill one of the lifelong dreams; to work for a clean and transparent FIFA alongside people who really love football”, ESPN reported Maradona saying.

Maradona has served as a manager and coach at other clubs as well as the national team of Argentina. Many in the sport, including football writers, players, and fans, regard Maradona as the greatest football player of all time.