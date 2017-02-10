Turkey’s PM holds phone conversation with US Vice President
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirimn held a phone conversation with Vice-President of the United States Mike Pence, Anadolu reports.
The sides expressed willingness to continue cooperation in the military, security and anti terrorist spheres.
Mike Pence extended condolences to the Turkish side for the killed Turkish soldiers in Syria’s Al-Bab region. Pence said the US will stand by Turkey in the fight against terrorism.
