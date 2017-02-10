Over 120 million USD investment to be made in Armenia’s agriculture sector

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Agriculture Ignati Arakelyan held a working consultation to discuss issues related to the implementation of investment programs in the agricultural sector in 2017, press service of the Ministry told “Armenpress”.

Deputy Ministers of Agriculture Robert Makaryan, Ashot Harutyunyan, Armen Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff of the Ministry Artashes Kirakosyan, acting Director of Agriculture Project Implementation Unit Gegham Gevorgyan were taking part in the consultation.

“Summarizing the works carried out, we can state that around 120 million USD investment programs will be implemented in the agriculture sector in 2017, including 60 million USD which recently Minister of Economic Development and Investments announced. The investments will be directed towards constructing canning factory, slaughterhouses, expanding greenhouse farms, establishing intensive orchards, equipment of brandy production and other sectors. These will include also the development programs of provinces over which at this moment we are carrying out intensive works”, the Minister said.

He instructed the people responsible for the sector to control the implementation of programs, to give solutions to issues, to inform on the carried out programs aimed at promoting the inflow of additional investments.

During the consultation a number of other issues related to the agricultural sector development were discussed, respective tasks were assigned to the representatives.