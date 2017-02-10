State bonds worth over AMD 5 billion presented in redemption auction

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. A redemption auction of state (state treasury) medium term AMGN36294186 issue coupon bonds took place on February 9, the finance ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The volume of bonds subject to redemption comprised 1 billion 500 million AMD, the volume of bonds presented for redemption – 5 billion 361 million 256 thousand AMD, the volume of redeemed bonds comprised 1 500 000 000 AMD, 1 554 502 438 being paid from the budget. The marginal profitability of bond redemption is 7.7800%.

6 dealers took part in the auction.