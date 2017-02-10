UN Chief António Guterres to visit Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary-General António Guterres will pay a two-day working visit to Turkey February 10-11, Anadolu reported.

During the visit he will hold meetings with the Turkish high-ranking officials during which issues related to the developments over Cyprus and in the Middle East, as well as other international and regional issues will be discussed.

This is the UN Chief’s first visit to Turkey after assuming the post on January 1, 2017.