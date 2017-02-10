Armenia bans poultry imports from Poland amid bird flu reports

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The director of the State Service for Food Safety issued an order temporarily banning the imports of poultry products from Poland to Armenia. The order aims at preventing the entry of bird flu, which was documented in Poland. The ban is in force starting February 9 and includes all kinds of poultry products, live poultry, eggs, feathers, bone flour, feed, feed additives (except additives containing synthetics and chemicals), plastic and cardboard boxes. The ban will be in force until the disease is eliminated and contained in Poland, the SSFS told ARMENPRESS.