US President Trump’s “border wall” to cost $21.6 billion

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The construction of the wall along the US border with Mexico will cost $21.6 billion and will last more than 3 years, according to the US Department of Homeland Security internal report, Reuters reported.

The report’s estimated price-tag is much higher than a $12-billion figure cited by Trump in his campaign and estimates as high as $15 billion from Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The plan lays out what it would take to seal the border in three phases of construction of fences and walls covering just over 1,250 miles (2,000 km) by the end of 2020.

The White House refused to comment on this plan, stating that the President has not yet seen it. However, they said the administration hopes to receive Congress approval already in spring and launch the construction works in autumn.