Rostelecom founds color TV inventor Hovhannes Adamian Hall in YSU

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of the Hovhannes Adamian Hall took place February 9 in the 5th floor of Yerevan State University’s (YSU) Library building. The hall was renovated and equipped by Rostelecom, aiming at inspiring students with the inventions and achievements of Adamian, who invented color television.

Rostelecom told ARMENPRESS YSU rector Aram Simonyan, Rostelecom CEO Hayk Faramazyan were present at the ceremony, along with YSU board members and Rostelecom representatives.

The day of the opening ceremony was no coincidence; February 5 is the birthday of the renowned Armenian inventor Hovhannes Adamian (1879-1932), who dreamt of creating the first color TV in his homeland. It was in 1925 when Adamian created the first tricolor TV “Herates” in the Yerevan University’s Laboratory and displayed it to the whole world. A similar device was available in Europe only three years later.

Rostelecom offers its subscribers in Armenia the innovative Smart TV service, which is the modern development of Adamian’s invention.

Thanks to Rostelecom residents of Yerevan and provinces are enabled to watch most demanded channels and use modern opportunities due to modern TV systems. Similar TV systems are used in more than 20 countries – USA, China, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belarus, Singapore, Indonesia, CIS and other countries.

The cooperation of Rostelecom and the YSU will be continuous in joint projects and programs.

Adamian studied at the universities of Zurich and Berlin. He designed systems of black and white, as well as color televisions. Developing theoretical works by other co-founders of color television like M. Le Blanc and P. Nipkov, Adamian was the first in the world to achieve practical results in color television and to carry out color television transfers.

The first color television project is claimed by him, and was patented in Germany on 31 March 1908, patent № 197183, then in Britain, on 1 April 1908, patent № 7219, in France (patent № 390326) and in Russia in 1910 (patent № 17912).