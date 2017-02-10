Russia, Georgia not to reach visa-free regime without diplomatic relations – FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Russia and Georgia will not be able to settle the comprehensive work on establishing visa-free regime in the absence of diplomatic relations, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview published in Izvestia daily, TASS reported.

“It is unrealistic to settle such comprehensive work between Russia and Georgia with the absence of diplomatic relations”, Lavrov said. “We remain open for joint and comprehensive development of issues related with this”.

He also talked about the ongoing visa facilitation process for the aircraft crews carrying out flights between the two countries.