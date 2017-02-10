AMD 4 billion worth bonds distributed

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. An auction of distribution of the 10-year repayment period state (state treasury) long term AMGB1029A250 bonds was held on February 9.

The finance ministry told ARMENPRESS the volume of bonds subject to distribution is 4 billion AMD, and the demand in 13 billion 810 million AMD, in which competitive -12 billion 290 million AMD and non-competitive – 1 billion 520 million AMD.

The volume of bonds distribution comprised 4 billion AMD. The profit from distribution comprised 3 billion 996 million 298 thousand 580 AMD. The average profitability of distribution is 11.5867%, the marginal profitability is 11.6330 %.

Seven dealers took part in the auction.