UN Secretary-General to visit Middle Eastern countries

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary-General António Guterres starts his first journey to the countries of the Middle East during which he will visit Egypt, Turkey and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, the UN Press Office said, reports TASS.

Thereafter, he will take part in the G-20 meeting in Bonn and the annual Munich Security Conference.

“The Secretary-General will firstly visit Turkey, then Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar and Egypt, which will be his first visit to the region”, the statement said, adding that the UN Chief hopes to discuss a number of issues of regional and global importance.

He will return to New York on February 21. That day the UN Security Council will hold debates over the conflicts in Europe. President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is expected to attend these debates.