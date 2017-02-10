Armenia to take part in non-deal financial roadshows this year

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The finance ministry of Armenia is preparing for a non-deal road show with top executives this year, finance minister Vardan Aramyan told ARMENPRESS.

“We are still thinking about the time period, either within the framework of the International Monetary Fund’s spring session, or the World Bank spring session, or perhaps we will move it to the EBRD annual meeting. We’ll see when it happens, but the fact that we are currently working on it is obvious. In order to take part in a road show it is necessary to be prepared, it’s necessary to have a story to present, for which all our steps are aimed at”, the minister said.

According to him, prior to taking part to a road show, “aggressive” work is done for attracting investors. As an example the minister pointed out a few forums – the New York forum, Energy Savings, the upcoming forums in the UAE etc. “It gives us the signal that investors are interested. Processes are ongoing, and I think these are the steps which prepare investors to initiate programs after the results of the companies”, Aramyan said.

A financial roadshow is a series of meetings across different cities in which top executives from a company have the opportunity to talk with current or potential investors. They can range from two or three days in one country or continent to marathon, three week trips to financial centers around the world. The most common reason for conducting financial roadshows is an initial public offerings IPO, in which a privately held company’s shares go public and investors have an opportunity to buy into it. Another reason for roadshows is privatization of a government-owned corporation, similar to a private company going public, in which a company seeks investors to buy new stock it is issuing to raise money. Finally, a non-deal roadshow is purely so that executives can hold discussions with current and potential investors, and nothing is offered for sale.