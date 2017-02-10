Trump agrees to honor one-China policy in call to Xi Jinping

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. US President Trump held a lengthy, “extremely cordial” telephone conversation with China’s President Xi Jinping late on Thursday evening in Washington, and — in a move set to ease tensions between the two nations — agreed to honor the one-China policy, the White House said in a statement, the Washington Post reports.

The one-China policy forms the bedrock of U.S.-China diplomatic ties, established by President Richard Nixon and China’s leader Mao Zedong. It rules out independence and diplomatic recognition for the island of Taiwan.

“The two leaders discussed numerous topics and President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our ‘one China’ policy. They also extended invitations to meet in their respective countries. President Trump and President Xi look forward to further talks with very successful outcomes,” the White House statement said.