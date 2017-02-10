US Senators urge Trump to run tough policy on Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. A bipartisan group of US Senators told President Donald Trump in an open letter to run tough policy against Russia, reports TASS.

They also supported providing lethal weapons to Ukraine to defend itself.

The initiators were Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Dick Dubin. 11 more Republicans and 14 Democrats also signed the letter.

“We ask you to run a result-oriented, but tough and principled policy on Russia”, the letter reads. They supported maintaining the current regime of US sanctions against Russia and the Russian companies, as well as imposing new sanctions if necessary.

The senators link these proposals with the situation in Ukraine.

On February 8 a bill was submitted to the Senate which bans the elimination of anti-Russian sanctions without the agreement with the Congress.

Photo by AP