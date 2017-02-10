US appeals court upholds suspension of Trump “travel ban”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. A US appeals court has rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to reinstate his ban on visitors from seven mainly Muslim countries, BBC reports.

US President Trump responded with an angry tweet saying national security was at risk and there would be a legal challenge.

Trump tweeted: “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

But the 3-0 unanimous ruling said the government had not proved the terror threat justified reviving the ban.

The ruling means that people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen with visas can continue to enter the US.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The ban temporarily suspended the nation's refugee program and immigration from countries that have raised terrorism concerns, CNBC reported.