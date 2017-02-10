Several highways closed, difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations told “Armenpress” on February 10, as of 09:00, several roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

10-55th km of Berd-Chambarak highway is closed.

Sotk-Karvachar highway, the Vardenyats Pass, and the 19-26th km of Vayk-Sisian highway are difficult to pass.

Fog descends on the roads of Ararat and Syunik provinces.

Showfalls hit the highways of Aragatsotn province, city of Jermuk of Vayots Dzor province, villages of Ashotsk, Amasia of Shirak province.

The Emergency Situations Department of Georgia’s Ministry of Interior Affairs informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using snow chains.