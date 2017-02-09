Lapshin has never been internationally wanted – Interpol informs Armenian Police

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Alexander Lapshin, extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has never been in Interpol’s list of wanted persons and has never been internationally wanted, Narek Malyan, advisor to Police Chief of Armenia posted a note on his Facebook page. “To the request of Armenia’ Police, the Interpol General Secretariat responded that Alexander Lapshin has never been in Interpol’s list of wanted persons and has never been internationally wanted”, “Armenpress” reports Malyan wrote.

The Prosecution of Belarus had referred to Interpol as the grounds for extraditing Lapshin.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus on February 7.

On the same day Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.