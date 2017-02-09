Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak roadway is closed

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass by 21:00, February 9.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Berd-Chambarak roadway is closed.

Black ice is formed on Tigranashen turns, Vardenyats Pass and on Sotk-Karvachar highway.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using tire chains.

The roads of NKR

Karvachar-Sotk highway is difficult to pass.