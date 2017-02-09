Armenian Government discusses preparatory works of 17th Francophonie Summit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Armenian Premier Karen Karapetyan the first session of the inter-agency commission on the preparatory works of the 17th Francophonie Summit took place.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian Government, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian noted that Armenia will host the Francophonie Summit in 2018 and Armenia will assume the chairmanship of that grand organization comprised of 84 states. According to the Foreign Minister this will be the first occasion that Armenia hosts an event of such a high level. It is expected that over 5 dozens of Heads of State and Governments will attend the summit. The participation of the delegations of 31 partner organizations of the Francophonie is also expected. The total number of the guests is estimated at 4000.

Prime Minister Karapetyan highlighted the high-level organization of such a large-scale event in Armenia. “It’s an interesting event, interesting platform and we can take advantage of this opportunity to present Armenia in the best way and raise the international awareness of our country”, Karapetyan said, issuing a number of instructions.