April incidents were aggression against Nagorno Karabakh – MFA spox responds to Aliyev’s announcement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian MFA spokesperson Tigran Balayan has responded to the announcement of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev saying that clashes on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line is Azerbaijan’s internal issue.

“Armenpress” reports Tigran Balayan made a note on his Facebook page in response to the mentioned announcement, saying “Even the developments in Nardaran are not Azerbaijan’s internal issues, while the April incidents were an aggression against Nagorno Karabakh”.