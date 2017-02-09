Camera catches Caucasian leopard cub in Armenia’s Zangezur for the first time

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. During the monitoring conducted by the World Wildlife Fund Armenia and Zangezur Biosphere Complex the camera for the first time caught Caucasian leopard, which most probably is one of the cubs of leopard called Eva snapshot by the WWF in the past, “Armenpress” reports the World Wildlife Fund Armenia informed.

“This is the first case a cub is registered in our country which is the proof of the efforts made in southern Armenia collaboratively by the Ministry of Nature Production, the staff of the protected areas and international organizations”, reads the statement.

Caucasian leopard is registered in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and the Red Book of Armenia.

Thanks to the protection program of the leopard conducted by the World Wildlife Fund in Armenia since 2002, this specie has returned to Armenia and a tendency of its numerical increase has been recorded.