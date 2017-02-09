World oil prices on the rise

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. World oil prices are on the rise as electronic trading goes on at London and New York stock exchanges, “Armenpress” reports “Gazeta” writes.

In the commodity futures exchange of New York (NYMEX) WTI light sweet crude futures for March have increased by 0.46%, amounting to 52.38 USD per barrel, while in the London “ICE Futures” the Brent Crude Futures for April have increased by 0.49% amounting to 55.39 USD per barrel.