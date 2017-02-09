Russian airstrikes kill 3 Turkish soldiers in Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces report Russian jet has mistakenly hit the positions of Turkish servicemen deployed in the territory of Syria since August 24, 2016 in the sidelines of the operation called Euphrates Shield, ARMENPRESS was informed from Turkish haberler.com.

Russian airstrikes resulted in the death of 3 Turkish soldiers, 11 are injured.

Turkey deployed its troops in the territory of Syria in August 24, 2016 in the sidelines of the operation called Euphrates Shield. Under the pretext of fighting the “Islamic State” the Turkish forces mainly attack Syrian Kurds.

On February 9 Turkish media reported the death of 5 Turkish soldiers by the “Islamic State”terrorist organization.

The number of Turkish soldiers killed during the operation Euphrates Shield has reached 62.