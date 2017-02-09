Armenian carpets widely demanded abroad – Raffi Megerian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian carpets are widely demanded abroad, founder of “Megerian Carpet” company Raffi Megerian told the reporters, noting that the carpets are produced in Armenia but mainly realized abroad. “Carpet making is our history. In ancient times our ancestors did that and we try to spread the Armenian culture and history worldwide”, “Armenpress” reports Megerian saying.

“Megerian Carpet” has a large gallery in Yerevan where both tourists and locals visit free of charge where they can see carpets older than one century.

The Megerian Family has been involved in selling, restoration, and production of fine oriental rugs for over four generations. Originally from Armenia, the Megerians established their rug trade business in the United States in 1917, and quickly developed an expertise in rug repairing and restoration. Over time, they began to meet the growing demand for different trends and subtle design changes, and took their well honed skills to the loom to create their own decorative rugs.

In addition to Armenia, the company also has production facilities in Egypt, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, China and Romania, and carpet sales showrooms in the USA, Armenia and Switzerland, as well as exclusive distribution network worldwide.